Israel revokes Al-Jazeera reporter's press permit

Israel's press office said Wednesday it is revoking the credentials of a prominent Al-Jazeera reporter pending a hearing after he told another TV station that the work of Palestinian journalists is part of the "resistance".



Karram is an Arab citizen of Israel from Nazareth who has been reporting on Israel for Al-Jazeera for many years.



Israel's communications minister said earlier this month he plans to revoke the press credentials of all Al-Jazeera journalists, effectively preventing them from working in Israel, and is seeking legislation to ban them altogether.



Al-Jazeera was the first Arab satellite news channel to offer a range of views outside of the heavily censored state media in Arab and countries, and extensively covered the 2011 Arab Spring.

