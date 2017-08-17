U.S. Air Force upgrades Mideast command

With its wall-sized screens simultaneously showing America's air wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, this war room at the heart of America's biggest military campaigns is already something of a technological marvel.



Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, head of U.S. Air Force's operations throughout the region, has championed the technology push with Goldfein's support to take better advantage of that data.



Perhaps the biggest advancement so far is a software tool introduced early this year that is already guiding one of the most logistically complicated missions of the wars – refueling U.S. warplanes while they are in flight.



With the new software, that time has been cut in half, the Air Force said.

...