Jordanian women imprisoned to protect them

In a secret shelter in the Jordanian capital Amman, 52-year-old Fatima runs a hand over the scar that has shaped her life.



Fatima remained in prison for 22 years under a law that allows the authorities to indefinitely incarcerate women considered to be at risk of being attacked or killed in the name of family honor.



An estimated 65 percent of more than 1,700 female inmates in Jordan's prisons are held under the 60-year-old law, according to the Sisterhood Is Global Institute, a women's rights charity.



There are no official figures on honor killings in Jordan but activists estimate at least 42 women were murdered by their relatives in 2016, up 60 percent from the previous year, according to SIGI.



Jordan, which has one of the highest rates of honor killings in the world, has made strides to curb gender-related crime and boost women's rights.



"We are aware of the need for change and are taking the necessary action and revisions will be done on a continuous basis to adapt to the times," Tarawneh said.



But women's rights groups call for stronger penalties and an end to the practice of imprisoning women who are at risk of being killed for their own protection.

