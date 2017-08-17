U.S.-led strikes kill 17 civilians in Raqqa: activists

U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on Daesh's remaining territory in Syria's Raqqa city killed 17 civilians Wednesday, including children, an activist group said.



Since Monday, the monitor said, 38 civilians have been killed in U.S.-led airstrikes on the city.



In Turkey, meanwhile, Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff held rare talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reportedly focused on the fight against "terror" groups in Syria and Iraq.



Reports ahead of Bagheri's three-day visit, which began Tuesday, had said the Iranian general was aiming to coordinate policy on Syria and Iraq.



Tehran may also share Ankara's concerns over the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the border area of north Syria where the militia has helped oust Daesh.



At least 87 people including over 30 children died in the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun, a town in the opposition-held province of Idlib.

...