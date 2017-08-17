Infamous Australian Daesh fighter of Lebanese descent 'likely' dead: minister

Canberra said Thursday there was a "high probability" a notorious Daesh (ISIS) fighter from Australia and two of his children had been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Syria.



Reports said Khaled Sharrouf and his sons Abdullah, 12, and Zarqawi, 11, were killed last Friday while driving near the Daesh bastion of Raqqa.



Sharrouf, believed to have been born in Australia to Lebanese migrant parents, left for Syria in 2013 with his wife Tara Nettleton and five children.



Dutton said if the latest reports were correct it was "regrettable" that two of Sharrouf's children died alongside him.



Dutton was non-committal when asked if the other siblings, two girls and a boy, would be allowed back into Australia.

