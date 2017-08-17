Iran reform leader on hunger strike over 6-year house arrest

Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi, under house arrest for the past six years, was hospitalised Thursday after going on hunger strike a day earlier to demand a trial date, his family told local media.



"His health condition deteriorated after the hunger strike and he is now hospitalised," said Sahamnews website, which is affiliated to Karroubi's family.



He was admitted to Shahid Rajaei hospital due to high blood pressure, less than 24 hours after beginning a hunger strike Wednesday morning, it said, adding that he was still refusing to eat.

...