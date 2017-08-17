Hamas guard killed in rare suicide attack in Gaza Strip

A suicide bomber killed a Hamas guard in southern Gaza on Thursday, officials said, in what was seen as a rare Islamist attack against the Palestinian group that has run the impoverished enclave for a decade.



It would be the first time a suicide attack has targeted Hamas forces in Gaza, security sources said.



Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said field commander Nidal al-Jaafari, 28, was killed in the attack.



Islamist group Hamas has run Gaza for a decade but has been regularly criticised by more radical Salafist groups in the strip.



Hamas has occasionally sought to crack down on Salafist groups inside the Gaza Strip with arrests.

