Turkey arrests 9 more journalists 'over Gulen links'

A Istanbul court has placed under arrest nine journalists on suspicion of links to the alleged mastermind of the failed 2016 coup, the latest in a series of measures against Turkish media workers that have alarmed the West.



Turkish authorities had on Aug.10 issued arrest warrants for 35 media employees accused of using the Bylock messaging app allegedly used by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen to mobilise followers in Turkey and of belonging to a "terror" group.



According to the latest figures from the P24 press freedom website, there are 164 journalists behind bars in Turkey, most of whom were detained under the state of emergency.

...