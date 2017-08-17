UN eyes October for 'real' Syria peace talks: envoy

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said Thursday he hopes to launch "real, substantive" peace talks in October, after the opposition has had time to develop a more pragmatic negotiating strategy.



The United Nations envoy wants to see the Saudi-backed opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) -- which has insisted on Assad's ouster -- unite with two more moderate opposition camps, who have a softer line on the Syrian president's future.



The opposition "does require more time in order to come up (with) a more inclusive and perhaps even a more pragmatic approach," de Mistura told reporters in Geneva.



Discussions among the opposition factions are ongoing, but there may be a key meeting in the coming weeks where the sides formally reorganise their delegation ahead of face-to-face talks with the Syrian government, de Mistura said.

