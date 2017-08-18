First Qatari pilgrims enter Saudi Arabia by land

Qatari pilgrims began arriving in Saudi Arabia Thursday, Saudi media reported, after Riyadh said it was opening up its border and airports for those attending the annual hajj pilgrimage despite a diplomatic rift that cut travel ties.



Saudi Arabia had already stated that Qatari pilgrims would not be affected by the travel restrictions, but some Qataris have said they faced difficulties organizing the trip.



Qatari pilgrims would also be able to pass through two of the kingdom's airports.



A Qatari government spokesman said Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassim al-Thani had held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman before the announcement was made though he did not have a post in the Qatari government.

