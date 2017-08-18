U.S. forces to stay in Syria for decades: allied militia

Washington's main Syrian ally in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) says the U.S. military will remain in northern Syria long after the militants are defeated, predicting enduring ties with the Kurdish-dominated region.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group meanwhile said 21 children were among at least 59 civilians killed since Monday in the airstrikes targeting the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa.



The U.S.-led coalition against Daesh has deployed forces at several locations in northern Syria, including an air base near the town of Ain al-Arab, which is known as Kobani in Kurdish.



America is not providing all this support for free".



He suggested northern Syria could become a new base for U.S. forces in the region.



The head of the YPG said last month the United States had established seven military bases in areas of northern Syria controlled by the YPG or SDF, including a major air base near Ain al-Arab, which is located at the border with Turkey.

...