UN chief: Saudi coalition attacks killed children in Yemen

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a draft report that the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for more than half the children killed and injured in Yemen's civil war last year.



The report, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, said the United Nations verified 1,340 casualties and attributed 683 -- representing 51 percent -- to attacks carried out by the coalition.



The draft report on children and armed conflict echoes similar findings from last year when the U.S.-backed coalition was put on a U.N. blacklist for violating child rights.



U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Thursday that Guterres hasn't seen the draft report that was leaked.

