Israel freezes controversial settlement law

Israel's Supreme Court has frozen implementation of a law legalising dozens of Jewish settlements built on private Palestinian land, which the U.N. labelled a "thick red line".



Court documents seen by AFP Friday show that Judge Neal Hendel issued Thursday an open-ended restraining order suspending a bill passed by parliament that would retroactively legalise a number of outposts across the occupied West Bank.



International law considers all settlements to be illegal, but Israel distinguishes between those it sanctions and those it does not -- so-called outposts.



The act allows Israel to appropriate Palestinian private land on which settlers built without knowing it was private property or because the state allowed them to do so.

...