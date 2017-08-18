Assad advisor says Syria war nearing its end

An advisor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said the six-year war is nearly over as foreign states cut backing for rebels, and vowed the government would confront any "illegitimate" forces, whether Turkish or American.



Now, it is marching eastward towards the Deir al-Zor region near the Iraqi border.



The war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, has reached its "penultimate stage" as foreign powers that backed rebels change their policies, Shaaban said in comments to Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV carried on Syrian state news agency SANA on Thursday.



U.S. forces based in northern Syria are helping Kurdish-led militias push Daesh (ISIS) militants out of Raqqa city.



Syria's war, which spiralled into violence after mass protests against Assad's rule in 2011, has made more than 11 million people homeless and sparked a global refugee crisis.

...