Rights groups urge Yemen rebels to free political commentator

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Friday urged Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels to free a political commentator they detained this week in Sanaa.



Hisham al-Omeisy, 38, who has criticised both Houthi-imposed restrictions on independent organisations and actions by a Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels, was detained on Monday, the two organisations said in separate statements.



More than 8,400 people -- over half of them civilians -- have been killed since the coalition intervened in 2015 .

