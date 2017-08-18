Libyan on ICC wanted list already in detention: Haftar forces

Werfalli commanded a unit battling alongside Haftar's forces in Libya's second largest city, from which extremists were finally ousted in July following a three-year military campaign.



The ICC announcement on Werfalli came with the court still in a legal tug-of-war with Libyan authorities to transfer Seif al-Islam, the son of the country's ousted leader Moammar Gadhafi, to The Hague.



The ICC and Libyan authorities have been in dispute over who has the right to judge him.



The ICC, set up to investigate and prosecute the world's worst crimes, opened its Libya probe in March 2011 to investigate atrocities committed during the uprising that erupted a month earlier.

...