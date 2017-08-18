Trump heads to Camp David for Afghanistan talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is assembling his national security team at the Camp David presidential retreat Friday to forge a way ahead in Afghanistan, almost 16 years after the war began.



In an early move to address the situation, Trump gave Mattis broad powers to set troop numbers in Afghanistan and elsewhere.



But several months later, the level remains stuck at about 8,400 U.S. and about 5,000 NATO troops.



Mattis opposes the use of private contractors except in limited cases. His own plan is centered on adding nearly 4,000 more troops and increased air power.

