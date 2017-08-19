Homs’ rebel districts still in ruins

President Bashar Assad's victory in Homs is still evident in the rubble of Bab Amr, a former symbol of the rebellion where five years later only a handful of people live among ruins.



Though years have passed since the government recaptured Bab Amr and the Old City, there has been little reconstruction.



"Two of my sons are detained, another was martyred, one is in Lebanon and another is in Libya," said Faisal al-Fitrawi, 71, a resident of Bab Amr who left at the start of the fighting and returned once it had been retaken by the government.



He is one of very few people to come back to the area since it was recaptured by the government.



The government's recapture of the Old City of Homs provided a model for its tactics against rebels.



The population of Homs was more than 800,000 prior to the war. It currently stands at 472,000, 192,000 of them internally displaced people who moved into Homs during the war, according to U.N. figures obtained by Reuters.



With the Waer district back in government hands, Barazi has declared Homs completely secure.

...