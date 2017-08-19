Trump OKs plan to create independent cyber command

President Donald Trump has approved a long-delayed Pentagon plan to create an independent and more aggressive cyber command in order to beef up cyberwar operations against Daesh (ISIS) and other foes.



Officials say the Pentagon plan sent to the White House calls for Army Lt. Gen. William Mayville to be nominated to lead Cyber Command.



The U.S. has long operated quietly in cyberspace, using it to collect information, disrupt enemy networks and aid conventional military missions. But as other nations and foes expand their use of cyberspying and attacks, the U.S. is determined to improve its ability to incorporate cyber operations into its everyday war-fighting.



Until then, Cyber Command and the NSA will operate under a single, "dual-hatted" military commander.



It was set up as a subunit under U.S. Strategic Command to coordinate the Pentagon's ability to conduct cyberwarfare and to defend its own networks, including those used by combat forces in battle.

...