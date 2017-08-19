US: Iraqi forces ready for next battle against Daesh

Senior U.S. military leaders said Friday that Iraqi forces are largely set for their next major campaign against Daesh (ISIS) extremists after closing out the wrenching nine-month battle to retake the city of Mosul.



Mosul took a heavy toll on Iraqi forces. As many as 1,400 troops were killed and more than 7,000 wounded, and the Iraqi military has proceeded methodically since its biggest success to date.



The fight will involve a broad spectrum of forces, including the Iraqi Army, counterterrorism troops, police and a group of mainly Shiite, Iranian-backed militias.



Rasool said the various Iraqi forces already have largely encircled Tal Afar.



Townsend said the fight for Tal Afar will be a "microcosm" of Mosul, with parts easier and others equally difficult.

...