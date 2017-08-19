New bishop brings hope to some of Syria's Christians

Syriac Orthodox Christians in Syria's northeastern city of Hassakeh celebrated the inauguration of the community's new bishop on Saturday, four years after the last one left the country.



Syriac Christians belong to the eastern Christian tradition and pray in Aramaic. They include both Orthodox and Catholic branches, and constitute around 15 percent of Syria's 1.2 million Christians.



Before the conflict began in March 2011, Christians from some 11 different sects made up around five percent of the population.

...