Erdogan urges 'slap' for German ruling parties in polls

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on Turkish-origin Germans to give a "slap" to both parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition in September polls, pressing on with what Berlin has condemned as unprecedented meddling.



Erdogan has caused consternation in Berlin by urging ethnic Turks in Germany to vote neither for Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SPD) nor the Greens in the September 24 legislative polls.



"In my opinion, those who attack Turkey in this way need to be dealt a slap in this election," Erdogan told ruling party activists in a televised speech in Istanbul.



He did not specify which parties the Turkish community in Germany should consider voting for.

