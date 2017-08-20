Palestinian leader says tried to resume security ties with Israel: statement

Abbas suspended ties on July 21, demanding that Israel remove metal detectors it had installed outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in response to the killing of two of its police guards by gunmen who had holed up there.



Amid Palestinian and Jordanian unrest, and U.S. mediation efforts, Israel dismantled the walk-through gates on July 25 and said it would install less obtrusive security measures.



According to the Meretz statement, Abbas said on Sunday that his administration had doubled monitoring of the area since the killing of the two police guards by three 1948 Palestinian gunmen.

...