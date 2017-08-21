Aid project helps Syria refugees feel at home in Jordan

Struggling to make ends meet, Syrian refugee Umm Iman and her family spent years moving from house to house in Jordan.



It is one of 6,000 homes made available to Syrian refugees in Jordan through the NRC program.



The United Nations says it has registered more than 650,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan, but the kingdom says more than 1.4 million Syrians are on its territory.



Located in a residential neighborhood surrounded by trees, the apartment opens onto a main street and is part of a building with eight apartments, each with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a toilet.



The NGO has covered 25 percent of the costs of the apartments he owns, where he now hosts several Syrian families.

...