Iraq starts offensive to take back Tal Afar

Iraqi security forces launched an offensive to take back the city of Tal Afar Sunday, their next objective in the U.S.-backed campaign to defeat Daesh (ISIS) militants, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.



About 2,000 battle-hardened militants remain in Tal Afar, according to U.S. and Iraqi military commanders.



Daesh's "caliphate" in effect collapsed last month when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces recaptured the militants' capital in Iraq, the major city of Mosul, after a nine-month campaign. But parts of Iraq and Syria remain under Daesh control, including Tal Afar, a city with a prewar population of about 200,000 .



The main forces taking part in the offensive are the Iraqi army, air force, federal police and the elite U.S.-trained Counter Terrorism Service, who began encircling the city Sunday.



Five villages surrounding Tal Afar were retaken by Iraqi forces and Al-Hashd al-Shaabi on the first day of the offensive.



As the campaign got underway, the U.S.-led coalition carried out dozens of strikes in support of Iraqi forces as they advanced on the outskirts of Tal Afar, U.S. officials said.

