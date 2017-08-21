Egypt MP backpedals on call to extend president’s term

The Egyptian lawmaker behind a call to amend the constitution to extend the president's term by two years said in comments published Sunday that the change won't apply to President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's current four-year term, a partial turnaround in the face of growing opposition to the idea. Sisi has 10 months left in his first term in office. He is barred by the constitution from serving more than two four-year terms.



Last month, Sisi declined to say whether he would run for a second term, only urging Egyptians in televised comments to come out and vote in large numbers in next year's presidential election.

