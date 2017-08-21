Saudi plane for Qatari pilgrims waits on Doha for landing rights

Saudi Arabia's state carrier said Sunday it had been unable to send planes to transport Qatari pilgrims to the kingdom because it had been unable to get permission to land at Doha airport, amid a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.



The first flight has not been able to take off from Saudi Arabia because it has not yet received landing permission in Doha, said Saleh al-Jasser, the general director of the airline, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.



Saudi Arabia had already stated that Qatari pilgrims would not be affected by the travel restrictions, but some Qataris have said they faced difficulties organizing the trip for the hajj, which this year runs from late August to early September.

...