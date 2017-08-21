Group of Gazan children get first glimpse of Jerusalem

Dozens of Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip saw occupied Jerusalem and two of its holy sites for the first time Sunday as part of a U.N.-run exchange program. Ninety-one children aged between 8 and 14 crossed from the blockaded Palestinian enclave into Israel before visiting Jerusalem, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian Refugees UNRWA. All but seven had never been out of Gaza, said UNRWA's Scott Anderson.



The exchange program, in its first year, included 38 Palestinian children from the West Bank visiting the Gaza Strip a few weeks ago.

