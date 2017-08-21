Palestinian foreign minister welcomes Egypt-Hamas ties

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki welcomed Egypt's closer ties with Hamas, calling on the movement to bring an end to the rift between the Palestinian factions.



For much of the last decade, Egypt had joined Israel in enforcing a land, sea and air blockade of the Gaza Strip, a move to punish Hamas and its armed wing, which seized the territory in 2007 and has controlled it since. In recent months, however, Egypt hosted a number of Hamas members including its leader Ismail Haniyeh in a series of meetings that showed improved ties between the country and the group.



Abbas aides were not immediately available for comment. His administration's relations with Israel are resented by many Palestinians, such as those from rival Islamist movement Hamas.

