Six reported killed as rocket strikes entrance to Damascus trade fair

Six people were reported killed Sunday when a rocket hit near an international trade fair being held in the Syrian capital for the first time in five years. The Damascus International Fair was once the leading event on Syria's economic calendar but had not been held since the summer of 2011, only months after countrywide unrest erupted.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said six people, including two women, were killed and around a dozen wounded in the rocket fire near the entrance to the fair.



President Bashar Assad said Sunday that countries seeking to resume ties or reopen their embassies must end their support for Syria's rebels.

...