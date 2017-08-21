Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Tal Afar

Iraqi forces closed in Monday on Tal Afar on the second day of an offensive against the last major bastion of Daesh (ISIS) in the country's north, after seizing several villages around the city.



The Iraqi army, federal police and counter-terrorism forces backed by 20,000 fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group launched the offensive on Tal Afar.



Iraqi forces have been pounding Daesh with mortar fire after weeks of air strikes to weaken the fighters who overran Tal Afar in 2014 .



The U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria says between 10,000 and 50,000 civilians are estimated to be in and around Tal Afar.

