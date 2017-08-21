Erdogan critic stunned Turkey's 'long arm' reached Spain

Berlin strongly protested, and a Madrid court on Sunday freed Akhanli from custody but ordered him to stay in the country and report weekly while Turkey has 40 days to send a formal extradition request.



Akhanli was again arrested, on a 2010 return trip to Turkey, and accused of heading a terrorist organisation and having taken part in a deadly 1989 robbery.



Relations between NATO members Turkey and Germany, home to three million ethnic Turks, have badly deteriorated, particularly since a failed coup against Erdogan over a year ago and a subsequent mass crackdown on alleged plotters.



Erdogan has most recently angered Berlin by urging Turks in Germany to vote in Sep. 24, elections against Merkel's conservatives and two other parties he labelled "enemies of Turkey".

...