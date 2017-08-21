Turkey, Jordan call for 'serious' Mideast peace talks

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for new "serious and effective" peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, the royal palace said.



Talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been at a standstill since the failure of US mediation in the spring of 2014 .



Jordan's king said earlier this month that a peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was becoming more and more difficult.



In January, U.S. President Donald Trump came to power promising to push Israelis and Palestinians towards a peace deal, raising brief hopes among Palestinians that his unconventional approach could achieve results.

...