Turkey, Iran to move against Kurds: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that a joint Turkish-Iranian operation against Kurdish militants was "always on the agenda," a week after Tehran's top armed forces commander visited Ankara for rare talks.



"It is always on the agenda to carry out a joint operation with Iran against those terror organizations which pose a threat," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before a trip to Jordan. His comments came after Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri visited Turkey last week, with the two sides discussing ways to cooperate against the militants.



Turkey and Iran lie on opposing sides of the Syrian conflict, with Erdogan seeking the ouster of President Bashar Assad to end the war.



Bagheri said in comments Monday that during his visit it was agreed that Turkey would step up the control of its border with Iran.

