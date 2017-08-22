Russia ups airstrikes for Deir al-Zor fight

Russia said Monday it has intensified its air campaign in Syria to help President Bashar Assad's forces drive Daesh (ISIS) militants from Deir al-Zor, a major stronghold for the group, killing an estimated 200 militants in a recent raid on a convoy.



Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said Russian jets are now making 60 to 70 flights a day to target militants heading from other areas to join the fight in the eastern city.



This month alone, Russian warplanes have flown 990 missions, destroying 40 armored vehicles, more than 100 trucks and killing about 800 militants, Rudskoi said.



De Mistura said last week that he hopes for "real, substantive" peace talks between the government and a still-to-be-formed unified Syrian opposition in October.

