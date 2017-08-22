Iraq must ensure Daesh's victims of sexual violence see justice: UN

Iraq must ensure that women and girls subjected to sexual violence at the hands of Daesh (ISIS) militants have access to justice and reparations, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday.



Thousands of people, predominantly from Iraq's ethnic and religious minorities, have been subjected to sexual violence since Daesh militants swept across vast swathes of Iraq in 2014 . The report pays particular attention to members of the country's Yazidi community, who were kidnapped and forcibly converted, enslaved or conscripted to fight for the militants.



Though the report focuses on crimes committed by Daesh, it also references abuses committed by groups fighting against the militants.



Tuesday's report builds on last year's finding that Daesh was committing genocide against the Yazidi people.

