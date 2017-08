At least 42 civilians were killed Monday in a barrage of U.S.-led air strikes on Daesh (ISIS) territory in the Syrian city of Raqqa, a monitor said.



The latest figures for Monday's raids take to 167 the number of civilians killed in coalition strikes since August 14, after the Observatory said at least 27 were killed on Sunday.



In August, it acknowledged the deaths of 624 civilians in its strikes in Syria and Iraq since 2014, but rights groups say the number is much higher.

