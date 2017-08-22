Germany's Gabriel hits back at Erdogan with call to back Turkish democracy

Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said Berlin and the rest of Europe should back the "democratically minded" majority of Turks who did not support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a dramatic hardening of Germany's posture towards Ankara.



His remarks, at a campaign event for his Social Democratic Party (SPD), come amid sharply deteriorating relations between the NATO allies, after Erdogan urged German Turks to boycott Germany's main parties in next month's election.



Erdogan accuses Germany of harbouring plotters behind last year's bloody coup attempt against Erdogan.



Western politicians say the dragnet is a pretext for Erdogan to rid himself of his opponents.

