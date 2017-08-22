Troops make progress in Tal Afar battle as US defense secretary visits Iraq

Government forces breached the city limits of Tal Afar in northwestern Iraq on Tuesday on the third day of a U.S.-backed offensive to seize it back from Daesh (ISIS) militants.



Tal Afar, a longtime Daesh stronghold, is the latest objective in the war following the recapture of Mosul after a nine-month campaign that left much of that city in ruins.



U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, speaking just before arriving in Iraq on Tuesday, said the fight against Daesh was far from over despite recent successes by the Western-backed government.



On Tuesday, however, army and counter-terrorism units broke into Tal Afar from the eastern and southern sides, the Iraqi joint operations command said.



The main forces involved are the Iraqi army, air force, Federal Police, the U.S.-trained Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), as well as units from the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who began encircling the city on Sunday.



Up to 2,000 battle-hardened militants remain in Tal Afar, according to U.S. and Iraqi military commanders.



The United States and other Western nations fear the vote could ignite a new conflict with Baghdad and possibly neighboring countries, diverting attention from the ongoing war against Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria.

