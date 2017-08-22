Qatar fearful over treatment of hajj pilgrims in Saudi

Qatar said Tuesday it is worried hajj pilgrims from the emirate face being badly treated if they travel to Saudi Arabia as the row over arrangements for the religious event intensified.



The lead-up to this year's hajj, which takes place at the beginning of September, has been overshadowed by the conflict between Qatar and Saudi.



Saudi Arabia closed its border on June 5 to Qatar as part of the diplomatic crisis, but said it would reopen it for pilgrims.



It has also accused Saudi Arabia of politicising the hajj.

...