Netanyahu to discuss Iran's 'aggression' with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday what he calls Iran's "aggression" and attempts to expand its military presence in neighboring Syria.



Iran is Israel's arch-rival, and Netanyahu along with Israeli security officials have repeatedly expressed concern over what they see as the country moving to expand its presence in the Middle East.



Netanyahu opposes a southwest Syria ceasefire recently agreed by Russia and the United States because he believes it would enable Iran to solidify its presence in the country, an Israeli official has said.

