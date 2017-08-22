Iran denies joint operation against Kurds with Turkey

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Tuesday denied claims by Turkey that the two countries were planning joint military operations against Kurdish rebels in Iraq.



A leading Turkish newspaper also claimed Iran made a "surprise proposal" to Ankara to jointly attack Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq during a rare visit by armed forces chief of staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri earlier this month.



Tensions between Turkey and Iran -- both of which see themselves as historically powerful regional leaders -- have often been tense, and they currently back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.



Bagheri's visit -- hailed as the first by an army chief of staff since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution -- was therefore seen as a key sign of warming ties.

