Turkey slams Germany for urging EU to rethink its warrants

Turkey's interior minister condemned Germany's call for European Union countries to reconsider how they deal with Turkish warrants following the arrest in Spain of a Turkish-born German writer.



In a statement published by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency, the country's interior ministry shot back late Tuesday, stating the German leader's allegation was "unacceptable".



Turkey's interior ministry said the warrant was in line with Interpol regulations.



Akhanli has in the past written about the mass killing of Armenians in Turkey in 1915 .



Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, last month toughened Germany's travel advice for Turkey and raised questions over future German investments there.

...