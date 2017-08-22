Egypt arrests suspected organ traders

Egyptian authorities have arrested 12 people including doctors and nurses suspected of belonging to a "large criminal network specialised in trading human organs", the interior ministry said Tuesday.



The World Health Organization in 2010 ranked Egypt among the top five countries in the world trading illegally in organs.



In 2012, then-United Nations refugee agency chief Antonio Guterres warned that migrants in Egypt's Sinai peninsula were being killed for their organs.



Authorities in December arrested 25 people, including doctors and university professors, suspected of being part of an organ trading network.

