No news yet on abducted ex-Libya PM

Libya's kidnapped former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was taken by an armed group in war-torn Tripoli and not been heard from in nine days, family members and friends said Tuesday.



Zeidan, who became premier in November 2012, was dismissed by Libya's Parliament in March 2014 amid accusations that public funds had been embezzled.



Zeidan had returned to Libya in early August for the first time since his dismissal and was planning a news conference to respond to his critics, according to Karam Khaled, a friend who accompanied him.



He said the former premier's visit had been coordinated with Fayez al-Sarraj, premier in the country's United Nations-backed Government of National Accord.

...