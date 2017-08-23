Iraq must do more for Daesh sex abuse victims: U.N.

Iraq must do more to ensure that thousands of women and girls who survived sexual violence by Daesh militants receive care, protection and justice, the U.N. said Tuesday.



In a fresh report, the U.N. Assistance Mission to Iraq and the U.N. rights office also warned that the children born as a result of the sexual violence risked facing a lifetime of discrimination and abuse.



In 2014, Daesh militants massacred Yazidis in Sinjar, forcing tens of thousands of them to flee, and capturing thousands of girls and women as spoils of war to be used as sex slaves.

...