Saudi crown prince talks Mideast peace with U.S. officials

Saudi Arabia's crown prince met senior U.S. officials including presidential adviser Jared Kushner in Jeddah Tuesday and discussed efforts to bring about peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, Saudi state news agency SPA said.



The two sides talked about seeking ways to reach "a real and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians" and ensuring stability in the wider Middle East and beyond, the agency added.



Kushner was charged with helping to broker a deal between Israelis and Palestinians after Trump took office.



The Palestinians are hoping for some clear answers on key disputes with Israel from Kushner this week, a top Palestinian official said Tuesday.



Palestine is seeking a freeze in Israeli settlement construction and a U.S. endorsement of its independence as part of a "two-state solution" with Israel.



Trump has cast the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians as the "ultimate deal".

...