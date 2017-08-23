Iraqi forces retake three districts of Tal Afar

Iraqi forces Tuesday recaptured from Daesh (ISIS) the first three districts of militant bastion Tal Afar as the Pentagon chief visited Baghdad in a show of support.



The United Nations said thousands of civilians had fled Tal Afar in the two days since the start of the broad offensive backed by the U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh.



Iraqi troops backed by a U.S.-led international coalition routed Daesh in Mosul in July after a grueling nine-month fight for Iraq's second city.



They launched an offensive Sunday to recapture Tal Afar, once a key Daesh supply hub between Mosul – around 70 kilometers further east – and the Syrian border to the west.



Daesh fighters inside Tal Afar, estimated to number around 1,000, responded with artillery fire Tuesday as Iraqi forces massed outside the city.

