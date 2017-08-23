NKorea chemicals to Syria intercepted

Two North Korean shipments to a Syrian government agency responsible for the country's chemical weapons program were intercepted in the past six months, according to a confidential United Nations report on North Korea sanctions violations.



The U.N. experts said activities between Syria and North Korea they were investigating included cooperation on Syrian Scud missile programs and maintenance and repair of Syrian surface-to-air missile air defense systems.



However, diplomats and weapons inspectors suspect Syria may have secretly maintained or developed a new chemical weapons capability.



The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.

...