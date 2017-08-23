Netanyahu to press Putin over Iran's Syrian foothold

Israel worries those zones will allow Damascus's Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah reinforcements to deploy in greater strength along its northern front.



Israel argues that Iran is the greater common threat.



Russia intervened in Syria on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2015, its forces fighting what it deems Sunni Islamist "terrorists" in partnership with Iran and Hezbollah, Israel's arch-foes.



Netanyahu has publicly alleged, without providing details, that Iran plans to set up air and naval bases in Syria and his government has issued veiled threats to take pre-emptive action.



In comments published this week, the chief of Israel's air force said Israel had struck suspected Hezbollah arms shipments in Syria around 100 times during the Syrian civil war, apparently without Russian interference and rarely drawing retaliation.

